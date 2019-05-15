ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Police Officers Association says the city owes $13 million in back pay to police recruits and on-call officers.
The union says police recruits should have gotten a raise after voters passed Proposition P in 2017.
Also in 2017, the police union says the city agreed to pay on-call workers one-third of their salary while on call.
The city disputes both of those claims.
The union sued the city on Friday, asking a judge to force the issue to arbitration.
