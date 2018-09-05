ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOV) -- The St. Louis police union is requesting a restraining order to prevent the release of the names of officers whose cases prosecutors will no longer pursue.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that union sought the order Tuesday against St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's office and a police commander. A judge hasn't yet ruled on it.
Gardner said last week that her office drew up a list of 28 officers who won't be permitted as primary witnesses in criminal cases. She hasn't said specifically why other than citing credibility concerns.
The filing came as Police Chief John Hayden met with Gardner to discuss her concerns. Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards said in a statement that the two agreed that credibility issues will "continue to be reviewed on a case-by-case basis."
The judge in this case says he will decide within 24 hours on a request for a temporary restraining order that would forbid the police department and the circuit attorney office from disclosing the list.
Two defense attorney's and the public defenders office have already requested the list.
Head of the police union, Jeff Roorda has coined this back-and-forth as "28-Gate."
