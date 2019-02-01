ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Police Officers Association and Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner are publicly sparring Friday after the police union posted on Facebook attacking Gardner for prosecuting cops.

The original post, made Thursday, was accompanied by a photo of an individual who exchanged gunfire with two police officers outside of a bar in April.

The man was not charged in the shooting, and two officers, William Olsten and Joseph Schmitt, were charged this week with assault and armed criminal action.

The photo of the man is not blurred, and the post says, in parts:

“This is the "man" that tried to murder two of our police officers. Shot one and would have killed him and a second officer if not for the bravery and quick thinking of a very heroic rookie policeman. Kim Gardner sees this gang-banging POS and thinks "VICTIM?" She takes his word over the word of four cops and all the other witnesses there that night and ignores the video and forensic evidence.”

Schmitt and Olsten, along with other officers, approached the 22-year-old man’s van in the parking lot of Bomber O’Brien’s Bar & Grill around 1 a.m. on April 27.

Court documents said all the officers were in street clothes and none identified themselves as police. Olsten reportedly entered the back of the van without warning, and the man got out of the vehicle with a gun to defend himself.

St. Louis officers charged in off-duty shooting outside bar Two St. Louis police officers were charged Monday months after an off-duty incident outside of a bar.

After a brief exchange, the man tried to get back into his van, and Olsten reportedly grabbed him and slammed him to the pavement. The man’s gun reportedly went off and hit Olsten in the wrist and shoulder.

Schmitt then reportedly shot the driver from behind, hitting him in the arms and legs.

Gardner’s office did not file any charges against the man but charged both Schmitt and Olsten.

The union’s Facebook post goes on to say because of Gardner’s decision, the streets are no longer safe.

“Cops are not safe! And as long as they're not safe, neither are you. If you were a cop, would you risk your life and your freedom defending someone from a thug like this knowing that Kim Gardner will charge you with murder or attempted murder. If you think cops in St. Louis are in a position to protect you, you are DEAD wrong. They are under siege by a prosecutor who is herself, accused of very serious crimes like suborning perjury and misusing campaign funds. The criminals are in charge now. They own the streets. Who will be their next victim and who can stop them? Right now, nobody.”

Hayden blasts Circuit Attorney over letter questioning investigation, calls it 'Absolutely irresponsible' In a press conference Thursday afternoon, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden blasted Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s statements in a letter about the ongoing investigation of officer Katlyn Alix’s shooting death at the hands of fellow officer Nathaniel Hendren.

Gardner issued a response to the post Friday, saying: