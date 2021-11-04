ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two men entered a Gulf gas station on Natural Bridge Avenue with guns Wednesday around 2 p.m. and stole another man's gun, according to police.
Two suspects approached the victim with firearms from behind and took the victim's gun from his waistband.
The victim then walked outside and told a woman that he had been robbed. Police said the woman approached the suspects and told them to return the man's gun. The suspects then pointed their guns at the two victims, who got away from the scene to report the incident.
There were no reported injuries.
