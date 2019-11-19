ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Recently, police found Karen Long’s stolen 2015 KIA Optima in north St. Louis. It had been taken from her driveway on Pleasant Valley Terrace in Arnold two months earlier.
She said her husband woke her to tell her the car was gone.
“Oh my God, seriously, this can't be happening. I just couldn’t imagine someone stealing our car,” said Long.
Long took photos of her recovered car which showed both the front and rear windshields were smashed. Inside the car, the seats were stained, and trash was strewn about. And Long found a real surprise in the glove box, the thieves had left behind a Samsung tablet.
"Before turning it into police I wanted to see who took my car. I brought it home, I charged it," said Long.
Long said she turned on the tablet and then tapped the icon for Facebook in hopes of learning more about the thief who’d been in her car. She said the Facebook page that came up had numerous photos of young men and women with guns, drugs and money.
"There were pictures of them holding stacks of $100 bills,” said Long.
And she said there were videos on the tablet but they were locked. The thumbnail photos, according to Long, appeared to show the interior of her car and other stolen vehicles. Long said after 30 minutes of looking around on the tablet she turned it over to police.
According to Lt. Clinton Wooldrige of the Arnold Police Department, detectives were able to gain access to the locked portions of the tablet. He said the information obtained helped them identify a suspect in the theft of Long’s car and detectives are checking to see if the thieves in photos and videos on the tablet, are connected to other crimes in Jefferson County.
