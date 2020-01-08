Download the KMOV News app for breaking news alerts
O'FALLON. Mo. (KMOV.com)-- Two businesses in O'Fallon, Mo. were evacuated following a bomb threat Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews arrived to the Walmart in the 1300 block of Highway K and the O'Charley's in 2200 block of Highway K just before 10:30 a.m. for a report of bomb threats. According to officials, a bomb threat was reported to Walmart at 10:16 a.m. and one came into the O'Charley's less than five minutes later.
Officers, including a K9, cleared the businesses around 12:25 p.m. The O'Fallon, Missouri Police Department said there were "no signs of a credible bomb threat" at either location.
Police said they "will work towards to prosecution of the individual responsible" for the bomb threats.
