SOUTH ST. LOUUS (KMOV.com) - Crime in the Shaw neighborhood in south St. Louis has doubled this year compared to last and the most recent data shows robberies have increased by 150 percent.
In response to the uptick in crime, the neighborhood will now be part of the robbery detail established by St. Louis Police Department District 2. The robbery detail will also include an installation of a mobile camera in the neighborhood.
READ: Grocery delivery driver robbed in Shaw neighborhood
Alderwoman Annie Rice who represents the neighborhood says the camera should be placed soon.
“I am grateful for the support of the Second District and the Real Time Crime Center as we try to prevent these scary incidents and solve these cases,” said Rice.
Monday night just before 11:00pm, a woman was robbed on the 4000 block of Shenandoah. According to police, the 29-year-old woman was hit in the head with a gun after she began screaming. The two suspects took her purse and ran away on foot. Her injury did not require medical attention.
Just last week, an Instacart driver was robbed while she was delivering groceries on the 3900 block of Russell. Two men pointed a gun at her and stole her keys and a bag of groceries. No suspects have been arrested in either incident.
“We’re a strong community that looks out for each other and we’re working on community-based crime prevention as well,” said Rice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.