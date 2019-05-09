ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Louis Metropolitan Police Department is cracking down on ATV driving in the city.
Effective immediately, police will be enforcing a state statute that prohibits the operation of ATV's on city streets and highways.
Dirt bikes are considered all-terrain vehicles.
"The police department has been made aware of large groups of ATV riders creating disturbances throughout the city," said Police Commissioner John Hayden.
The violation is considered a Class C misdemeanor and drivers could be arrested and have the vehicle towed.
You can read whole the state statue here.
