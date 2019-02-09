Police temporarily adopts dog after its owner is taken to hospital

North Ridgeville, OH (CNN Wires) -- Meet Jasmine. For a short period, this pooch was the North Ridgeville Police Department's new K-9.
Jasmine was brought to the station Friday after her owner was transported to the hospital for a medical emergency. Initially, the department put Jasmine in their kennel, but she wasn't happy with that and was a bit stressed out.
Officers realized she was a gentle giant and took a chance and brought her inside.
Jasmine made herself at home, ate some treats and relaxed. Officers made sure she got plenty of attention and affection.
Saturday, Jasmine and the officers said their goodbyes and she was taken to the home of a relative of her owner.
Nice job NRPD!
