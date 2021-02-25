WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- No charges will be filed after a teenager was killed in a double shooting inside a Wildwood home Wednesday night.
Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department said 17-year-old Willie Hall, of St. Louis City, was shot to death in the 1100 block of Eagle Creek Road just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. An 18-year-old was also shot and taken to a hospital for treatment.
Investigators said the young men forcefully entered the home looking to buy marijuana. Police said the 18-year-old shooter weighs 133 pounds and Hall was 6'4'' and weighed 260 pounds. Officials said no criminal charges will be filed at this time because they were intruders, invoking the shooter's right to self defense.
