ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police say a vehicle that caused a deadly crash Monday morning was stolen out of St. Louis.
Four minors, ages 12 to 17, were in the vehicle and struck two motorcyclists at 3:23 a.m. at the corner of Monument Street and Broadway.
The motorcyclist who was killed has been identified as a 30-year-old Dennis Caroll from Brighton, Ill.
A second motorcyclist received non-critical injuries as a result of the accident.
The 17-year-old driver of the stolen vehicle has been charged with Reckless Homicide and remains in the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center.
“I believe this accident was completely avoidable had the driver been paying attention and driving within the posted speed limit," said Alton Police Chief Simmons.
