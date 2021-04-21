ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 19-year-old was arrested in Atlanta, Goergia after shooting a North County man and stealing his car.
Charges have been filed against Josiah Harwell, 19, of St. Louis. He is facing one count of robbery and one count of armed criminal action.
Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department found a man critically injured after being shot in the 2700 block of Dunn Road before 7 p.m. Saturday. He told police two suspects approached him and shot him. One of the suspects, later identified as Harwell, stole the key fob to the victim's 2019 Dodge Charger.
Harwell was arrested in Atlanta Monday in the same Charger after leading Atlanta officers on a chase. Once Harwell is extradited, he will be held on a $200,00 bond. Police said Harwell and the victim did not know each other. The second suspect is on the loose.
