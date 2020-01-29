O'FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man is in custody Wednesday after he allegedly robbed a U.S. Bank branch in O’Fallon.
According to a new release from the city, a suspect robbed the location at 400 South Lincoln Avenue and fled the scene.
Police were called and given his description, and several units in the area were able to quickly apprehend the suspect, who led them on a brief foot chase.
The suspect is not yet identified due to the ongoing investigation.
The case will be presented to the St. Clair County State Attorney’s Office once the investigation is finished.
