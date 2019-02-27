BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Five people were brought in for questioning after shots were fired outside a Bridgeton motel overnight.
Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to the Super 8 Motel in the 12700 block of St. Charles Rock Road, just north of Interstate 270. When officers arrived, they found a car in the parking lot of the motel that had been struck by gunfire.
Officers continued investigating and said they learned the shooter went into one of the rooms at the Super 8. Police then requested assistance from multiple other agencies to help clear the motel.
Officers were able to go into the room where the shooter was and found two men and three females, one of which was under the age of 18, according to police. The five individuals were placed in handcuffs as a safety precaution as officers determine what, if any, roles they played in the shots being fired.
News 4 also learned police were searching at a nearby Waffle House after employees said they heard several gunshots.
This is the car that was shot up this morning at the Super 8 in Bridgeton. Coming up at 6 a.m. on #N4TM I’ll let you hear from the victim. pic.twitter.com/8DfK2OLlAC— Alyssa Toomey (@Alyssa_Toomey) February 27, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.