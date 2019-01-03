CAHOKIA (KMOV.com) - Police said three suspects who robbed and carjacked a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver were arrested after they crashed into another car while fleeing officers on Thursday.
Around 1:45 p.m., the suspects robbed and carjacked the delivery driver in Cahokia before they drove away in his car.
Cahokia police later spotted the car and they along with officers from other departments, chased the suspects.
The suspects then got into an accident with another car on Route 3 near Mississippi Ave. They were then arrested, police said.
The suspects were not injured. Multiple people in the other car were taken to a hospital as a precaution.
