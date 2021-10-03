SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Two men are in custody, accused of inviting two victims over to their South City apartment so they could rob them.
The incident happened in the 4000 block of Arsenal, which is located near Tower Grove Park, just after midnight Saturday. Police tell News 4 that a 37-year-old and 59-year-old man invited a 32-year-old man and 30-year-old man over to their apartment. When the two victims arrived, the 59-year-old man was sitting, holding a gun; the 37-year-old man then pulled out a gun, pointed it at the victims and accused the 32-year-old man of stealing a cellphone.
The 37-year-old man then took a gun from the 32-year-old and asked him to leave. Both victims then left. Police say they later found the 32-year-old man's gun inside the apartment. The two suspects were taken into custody and their guns were seized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.