ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police were involved in a pursuit Thursday afternoon with suspects they believe to be related to the murder of a St. Ann shop owner last week.

Police say the pursuit began around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Ann when a detective spotted a vehicle involved in a St. Ann homicide investigation. The detective pursued the vehicle into St. Louis city where St. Louis Metropolitan Police assisted and captured the suspect's vehicle. The pursuit ended in the 1500 block of Gano in the College Hill neighborhood of north St. Louis.

According to police, two suspects, a male and a female, were taken into custody.

Investigation continues after St. Ann auto shop owner dies after being shot in the face A shop owner who was shot in the face at an auto shop in St. Ann Friday morning has died.

The investigation was launched after 32-year-old Talmadge Smith was shot in the face at T&R Pit Stop on St. Charles Rock Road last week. Smith, the shop owner of T&R, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later died.

During the incident at T&R, at least one car was stolen from the property, and three other cars sustained bullet damage, according to police.

No word yet from police if the stolen car was the one involved in the police pursuit Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. News 4 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.