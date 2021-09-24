MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police have arrested multiple suspects who they believe are responsible many catalytic converter thefts in Maryland Heights.
The two suspects were arrested around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday during a traffic stop on Dorsett Road. Authorities say they noticed blades and catalytic converters inside the car. After interviewing the suspects, police then went to an apartment, where they say they found 39 catalytic converters. A suspect told officers 36 of them had been stolen in Maryland Heights, police say.
Authorities also said there have been a flurry of catalytic converters in recent weeks. In the last two weeks, a Maryland Heights city car had its catalytic converter cut off while it was parked in a parking lot. Mail trucks have also had their catalytic converters stolen while they were parked at a local post office.
