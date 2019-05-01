ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)--- A 43-year-old man was hospitalized after being stabbed and robbed overnight in north St. Louis.
Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, two suspects drove to the 1900 block of O'Fallon Street to pick up a 43-year-old man to take him to a nearby ATM. Police said one of the suspects then pulled out a knife and held it the victim's throat as the other began punching him repeatedly.
During the attack, one of the suspects stole the victim's belongings.
The robbers sped off as the victim fled the scene to the Central Patrol Division of the St. Louis Police Department.
The investigation is ongoing.
