ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- After receiving a report about a suspected police officer impersonator in St. Charles County, police in St. Louis County said it was one of their detectives.
Wednesday morning a St. Peters Police Department official told News 4 they received calls regarding a black Chevrolet Impala with tinted windows and red and blue lights that was attempting to pull over drivers earlier in the week.
The police official said an internal email was sent out to officers with the information so they can be on the lookout for the vehicle. They also said the Missouri State Highway Patrol has been notified.
Later in the morning, an official with the St. Louis County Police Department said the suspected officer impersonator was actually one of their detectives who was attempting to stop a vehicle for traffic violations. The official said the violation originally occurred in St. Louis County and then continued into St. Charles County.
No other information has been released.
