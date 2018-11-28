BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman has been charged after a deadly stabbing at North County Family Dollar.
Breckenridge Hills police say Marybeth Gaeng, 65, was found with multiple stab wounds at the Family Dollar at 9730 St. Charles Rock Road Tuesday. She died Tuesday night.
The suspect, 34-year-old Cameka Cathey, was located a short-time later and was arrested, police said.
A news release from police states Cathey and Gaeng had no prior interaction and the victim was "chosen by the suspect at random," although police say she stabbed Gaeng because she's an older woman.
After she was arrested, police said she told them that she had thought about killing someone for awhile.
According to a probable cause statement, Cathey went into the store, took two knives from a shelf and stabbed the victim in the head. As aid was being rendered by other customers, Gaeng was stabbed again.
Cathey was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the stabbing and has no previous criminal history, police said.
Cathey had only been living in St. Louis for month and had arrived from Memphis on a Greyhound bus.
Cathey was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Police said additional charges against Cathey are pending for unrelated crimes.
