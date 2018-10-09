ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man is in custody after he slipped out of handcuffs and stole a police car in Arnold, police said.
A homeowner in the 2100 block of Dudler in Arnold call police after he spotted his wife’s car being rummaged through by the suspect, 23-year-old Emir Muhic, Monday.
When police arrived, they found tools that were stolen from a work truck inside Muhic’s vehicle. After taking Muhic into custody, the officer went to return the stolen tools. As the officer returned the tools, the suspect slipped out of the handcuffs, climbed through the sliding window between the back and front seats of the police cruiser and drove away.
Muhic then drove around the house, hitting a shed and a destroying a 70-foot chain-link fence before getting onto Tenbrook Road.
After getting onto Tenbrook Road, an officer driving by swerved to avoid hitting the stolen police cruiser. The police cruiser then drove down the road and hit a vehicle and a tree.
Muhic was taken into custody after the vehicle crashed into a tree.
No additional information has been released.
