ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for a person they say robbed a Circle K gas station earlier this week.
The suspect entered the Circle K on the 1500 block of Hampton Ave at 10:51 p.m. According to police, he went behind the counter and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. The suspect took money and then left the scene on foot.
The suspect is described by police as a Black male, late teens/early 20's, light complexion, wearing blue jeans, a light green jacket, a yellow mask, and black boots.
Anyone with any information on the suspect's identity or any information related to the crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) or a 2nd District Detective at 314-444-0100.
