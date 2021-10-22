MANCHESTER, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A 73-year-old man is facing charges, accused of running over another man in act of road rage on the parking lot of Parkway South High School.
Michael Gallagher, 73, of Ballwin, is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree robbery and armed criminal action. The incident started on Manchester Road and ended in Parkway South's parking lot. Authorities allege that Gallagher ran over the 72-year-old victim multiple times. Surveillance video shows the victim's wife and a Parkway South student got between Gallagher's car and the victim, stopping Gallagher from running over him again, police say.
The victim is expected to survive. Gallagher is being held in the St. Louis County Jail without bond.
