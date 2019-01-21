CASEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Two police cars were damaged by a wanted suspect in the Metro East early Monday morning.
Caseyville officers attempted to arrest a suspect who had warrants at a hotel near Route 157 and Interstate 64. During the attempted arrest, the suspect drove towards officers, hitting one squad car before slamming into another head on, police said.
Officers then chased the suspect into the City of St. Louis, where they lost the car.
No officers were injured.
The police vehicles reportedly sustained minor damage.
