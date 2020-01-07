ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Two suspects tried to rob a technician servicing an ATM in North County Tuesday, police said, and one of the suspects was shot during the crime.
According to authorities, three suspects waited in the parking lot of Vantage Credit Union at 601 Greenway Chase Drive near New Halls Ferry for the technician to arrive.
When the tech showed up around 1:40 p.m. and began working on the machine, the suspects approached him.
It's unclear what happened next, but the suspects and the technician ended up exchanging gunfire in the parking lot.
During the shooting, one suspect was shot and later died in the hospital. It is unclear how many suspects were firing at the technician, but after one was shot, the other two fled the scene in a vehicle.
The technician was unharmed.
The North County Children's Academy and the credit union share a parking lot. The daycare was on lockdown, according to an employee.
A description of the at-large suspects and their vehicle was not given.
The ATM technician stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.
If you have any information on this robbery, you're asked to called the St. Louis Police Department at 636-529-8210. Or you can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.