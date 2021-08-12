ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An 18-year-old is in custody Thursday, arrested for the gruesome murder of a 27-year-old mother and her 8-year-old child - along with another woman's killing.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 4200 block of Pleasant Street, near North Florissant and Grand, after a woman called 911 saying her daughter and granddaughter were shot and killed inside a home.

Police said 27-year-old Terri Bankhead and her 8-year-old daughter, Da'Nilya, were found tied to a bed and shot multiple times. Family members immediately said they believed the murders were targeted.

On Thursday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said an 18-year-old was arrested with the help of Granite City police officers. The man is accused of killing both Bankhead and her daughter and a third woman from a day prior in the 1100 block of Dover Place. Police said 26-year-old Victoria Manisco was killed in that incident. The man's name hasn't been released yet. He's still in custody in Illinois on unrelated charges.

With little-to-no real-time cameras in the area, police and family begged the community for help. While Chief Hayden and his department continue to deal with the ongoing seriousness of crimes across North City, with Da'Nilya's murder, the city has now seen 11 children killed this year.

"This is very tragic and I think the weight of incidents like these really bring everyone down in the community. It's really a sad situation," Hayden said.

"She was so giving"

Sha'Greggria Brown is Bankhead's first cousin, but they were more like sisters. She told News 4 Bankhead went by the nickname 'Shug'.

"Growing up with Shug it was never a dull moment, like you're gonna laugh the entire time. She should've been a stand up comedian," Brown said. "We all from St. Louis, and yes we did all grow up together pretty much every day."

Brown described Bankhead as a dedicated single mother and friend. She said Da'Nilya would've turned nine in a few weeks.

"If didn't nobody have no money and Shug did, we all had some. That's the type of person she is. She is so giving. She's fun to be around. She's down for her friends, she was very loyal. When I got the news I was like 'why, like I don't understand, come on Shug,'" Brown said.

Brown said family members are shaken and hurt, and begging the community to help solve the crime.

"It's an 8-year-old that was just murdered and tied up in your community. We need to stand up and take control of our community. Do something better, everyone just do something. Something needs to be done," Brown said. "Everyone feels like they need to move out of town for a better life and this is where we grew up at."