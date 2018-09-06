ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Police County police said a man is in custody on Saturday in connection to the murder of a man at a South County Walmart which took place on Thursday. Police believe the suspect may also be connected to an armed kidnapping and robbery in the Central West End which took place the same day.
Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department said they received a shooting call on the lot at 3270 Telegraph Road around 10:15 p.m.
Police said a vehicle rolled into the exterior wall of the Walmart and a person inside the vehicle was found with a head wound. That man was then transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The victim was later identified as 29-year-old Alexander Marley, of St. Louis.
"He's not coming back through those doors and that's the most disheartening thing about it," said John Armengol.
Armengol recalls memories of when Marley began catering at Andres Banquets six years.
"He came in at 22, 23 years old and we gave him a great opportunity and take a opportunity with this kind of volume and he flourished," he said.
Marley's father, Alex Marley, told News 4 that it's possible that his son was trying to help a stranger who asked for help.
"My son was one of the finest young men that ever lived and he would always help people and that's what he was doing last night i'm sure he probably gave this guy a ride and this is what he gets," said the young chef's father.
An investigation led detectives to believe the "person of interest" was present at the Shell gas station at 3294 Telegraph Road, which is nearby the Walmart.
Police said the man was approaching people in the area and asking for some type of assistance.
Officials originally believed the suspect and Marley knew one another and that the Marley was targeted in the incident. They later said they are unsure if the two knew one another.
Police said investigators with the case are working with investigators on the armed robbery case to find out if the two cases are linked.
This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.
