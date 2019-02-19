SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives in St. Louis are asking for help identifying a suspect they say attempted to rob a man in a South City Imo’s parking lot.
Police say the suspect approached the victim, a 52-year-old, in the parking lot of the Imo’s near the intersection of Gravois and Arsenal just after 11 p.m. Sunday and demanded the victim hand over money.
That's when a second victim, 53-year-old male, interrupted the robbery attempt and fired his personally owned weapon in the air in an attempt to scare the suspect, according to the investigation.
The suspect then fled the scene on foot but not before firing a shot towards the two victims, police say. Neither victim was struck or injured.
Police describe the suspect as a male in his middle 30s, standing between 5'8"-5'10" and wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with black jeans and a dark blue scarf.
Anyone with information on the suspect shown, is urged by police to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
