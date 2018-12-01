NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A hourlong standoff in Velda City has ended, according to officials.
Officers have surrounded a home in the 7100 block of Glenmore Avenue just around 6 p.m. Saturday.
A crowd of onlookers began to cheer as police got a naked man to come outside the home around 9:30 p.m., according to News 4 crews on scene. The man was quickly taken into custody.
Moments later, a woman was brought out by paramedics on a stretcher.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information comes in.
