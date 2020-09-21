ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- There was a heavy police presence in Bellefontaine Neighbors Monday as officers searched for a suspect who reportedly fired a gun at them.
According to police, the suspect ran from a traffic stop, and in the process fired shots at the officers.
The suspect reportedly fled to a home in the area of Coburg Lands Drive and Bellefontaine Road and officers from several departments responded to try to apprehend them.
According to police, officers shot the suspect in the 104000 block of Bellefontaine Road, but the suspect's condition was not known.
The view from Powerhouse Skyzoom4 showed officers surrounded a person on the ground and rendering aid. It's not known if that person was the suspect.
News 4 will bring you more information as the story develops.
