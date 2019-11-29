NORTH COUNTY (KMOV.com) --- An overnight standoff at a North County apartment has ended after a man pointed a gun at officers.
Just before 2 a.m., police were called to Diamond Drive in Riverview for a report of shots fired into an apartment. When they arrived, they heard several more shots ring out.
As police approached the man, he allegedly pointed a gun at the officers. Officials said officers fired at the suspect.
No one was injured.
The suspect then ran and hide inside the Ridgeview Apartments, prompting a standoff.
Around 4 a.m., the standoff ended and several guns were found inside the apartment complex.
Officials said they have identified the suspect and he was taken into custody.
