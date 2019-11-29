NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- An overnight standoff at a North City apartment has ended after a man pointed a gun at officers.
Just before 2 a.m., police were called to Diamond Drive in Riverview for a report of shots fired into an apartment. When they arrived, they spotted a man armed with gun.
Police said the man allegedly pointed the gun at the officers. The suspect then ran and hide inside the Ridgeview Apartments, prompting a standoff.
Around 4 a.m., the standoff ended, according to police.
Officials said they have identified the suspect and there is no danger to the public. It is unknown if the suspect was taken into custody.
