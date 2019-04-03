ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man and woman are recovering at a local hospital after being beaten and stabbed in North City Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, a 29-year-old man said he was harassed by a man begging for money in the 3900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd at 5:30 p.m. After refusing to give suspect his money, the 29-year-old was stabbed in the face with an unknown sharp object.
Police said the man had suffered lacerations to his face.
During the attack, a 32-year-old woman tried to intervene and was struck in her face, police say. She drove herself and the man to an area hospital for treatment for their injuries.
No additional information has been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
