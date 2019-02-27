ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Charges have been filed following the shooting deaths of an Olivette couple found in a secluded ravine in December.
St. Louis County Police said in a news release Thursday that Deonta Johnson, 22, is charged with the murders of Igor Zhukov, 47, and Michele Laws, 43.
Police said Zhukov and Laws were found in a car in a secluded ravine near the 300 block of Bluff Drive in Riverview in early December, days after they were reported missing.
A probable cause statement said Johnson, of the 4600 block of San Diego in St. Louis, met the victims at a pre-arranged meeting spot on Riverview to sell or buy cell phones. While there, police said Johnson tried to steal the victims' property, which led to a car accident to occur. After deliberation, police said, Johnson shot the couple in their heads.
Police said he admitted to the shooting, after which he and an unnamed accomplice stole the victim's property.Michele’s mother, Ruth Laws, told News 4 in December the couple ran a buy-and-sell cell phone business and often met people to make exchanges.
Laws said her daughter and Zhukov had two children and dated for 15 years.
