ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has refused charges against a man arrested in the 2019 shooting death of a Ferguson woman, according to the St. Louis Police Department.
Tashea Loper, 45, was found shot to death in the 500 block of Robin in St. Louis around 6:20 a.m. on May 29, 2019.
On April 22, 22, 2021, police announced a 32-year-old suspect had been arrested for murder first, armed criminal action, robbery first and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the homicide. The next day, police said the Circuit Attorney’s Office refused charges against the man. He is still in custody on separate federal charges.
