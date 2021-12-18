Police: St. Charles Rock Road closed near St. Ann PD after suspect says bomb is in his car

ST. ANN (KMOV.com) - Both directions of St. Charles Rock Road are closed near the St. Ann Police Department, where a bomb and arson unit is investigating to see if there is an explosive inside a car.
Police tell News 4 that a 58-year-old man robbed First Community Bank in Bridgeton sometime before 9:00 Saturday morning. The suspect then drove east on St. Charles Rock Road and past the St. Ann Police Department, where officers recognized his car as matching the one connected to the robbery. Police say they then took him into custody.
After he was arrested, police say the suspect told them there was a bomb in his car. St. Charles Rock Road has been closed since around 9:00 a.m. while a bomb and arson investigates. So far, no explosives have been found.
