SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two women were arrested after two men robbed them at gunpoint during an alleged drug deal in south St. Louis overnight.
Officers arrived to the 3900 block of McDonald at 1:15 a.m. where they spoke with a 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old women who reported they were robbed.
Further investigation revealed the women drove to the area to sell drugs to two men in their mid 20s. Once the men arrived, they demanded money from the victims at gunpoint.
According to police, the 24-year-old's two children, a 8-month-old and 1-year-old girl, were inside the car during the robbery.
No injuries were reported but both women were taken into custody.
The police released the following descriptions of the two armed robbers:
- A black man in his mid 20s with a heavy build wearing a black coat and blue jeans.
- A black man in his mid 20s with a thin build wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt and a red knit hat.
The investigation is ongoing.
