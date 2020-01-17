ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) seized $300,000 worth of drugs and guns in south St. Louis City. 

Items seized from suspects during south city drug bust

The photo, shared by SLMPD, shows six guns, including an assault-style weapon, and a tactical armored vest. 

Police said the bust was made in the third district, in south St. Louis City. 

