ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) seized $300,000 worth of drugs and guns in south St. Louis City.
The photo, shared by SLMPD, shows six guns, including an assault-style weapon, and a tactical armored vest.
Police said the bust was made in the third district, in south St. Louis City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.