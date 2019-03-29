ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are seeking help in identifying the suspects in their investigation of a double shooting in north St. Louis’ Walnut Park East neighborhood.
According to police, an adult in his 50s and a 9-year-old boy were found shot in the 5300 block of Oriole around 11:40 a.m. February 15.
The boy and man were both conscious and breathing while being taken to the hospital. Other information regarding their condition has not been disclosed.
News 4's Russell Kinsaul was on the scene shortly after the shooting was first reported and saw investigators examining a car that appeared to have a busted out back window. He also counted 15 shell casings in the area.
Police told Kinsaul that the victims were inside a black Dodge Magnum that had stopped when someone in a gray SUV opened fire.
Police released photos of a black Dodge Magnum with two men inside Friday, seeking help in identifying them. The face of one of the suspects can be seen in one photo.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News 4 for the latest updates.
