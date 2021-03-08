Madison Meat market homi wanted car
Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis

MADISON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Investigators with the Greater St. Louis Area Major Case Squad are looking into the shooting death of man in Madison, Illinois. 

Officials said a 38-year-old man was found shot to death in a car in the parking lot of the Madison Meat Market at 308 Madison Ave. around 3 p.m. Sunday. Police are looking for the owner of silver or grey Volkswagen Passet with a temporary license plate. The car was spotted leaving the parking lot right after the shooting.

If you know anything about this homicide, call the Major Case Squad at 618-709-7750.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.