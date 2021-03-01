ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Police are looking for a Granite City man accused of abusing a dog.
The search is on for 39-year-old Lance Small. He is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and is accused of abusing a small Yorkshire terrier named Carl at a home in Alton on February 11. Police say they have video showing the abuse.
The incident was reported to officers on Friday, police say. Once Small is arrested, he will be held on a $50,00 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.