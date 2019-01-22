BOSTON (CBS News) -- Boston police are seeking the public's help in finding a 23-year-old woman who disappeared after a night out and was seen walking with an unknown man. CBS Boston reports that Olivia Ambrose, known as "Liviy," was last seen outside of Hennessey's in downtown Boston Saturday night.
"My hope is that she shows up, comes back, walks right through that door, walks right into the apartment," said Frannie Ambrose, her twin sister.
The Boston Police Department released surveillance images of a man Tuesday afternoon, saying he was connected to Ambrose's disappearance. Police also released a timeline of events of the night of her disappearance.
Investigators said Ambrose was seen leaving the bar around 11:00 p.m. with a man who police determined not to be involved in her disappearance. About 40 minutes later, Ambrose is seen in surveillance footage a few blocks away, where two other men invited her to walk with them.
One of the men, the individual seen in the surveillance images, put his arm around her and directed her to the nearby State Street MBTA station.
About 20 minutes later, Ambrose appeared with that same man leaving the Bunker Hill Community MBTA station in Charlestown, a short ride from the State Street station. Police said he still had his arm around her.
Ambrose and the man were seen for the last time about 10 minutes after leaving the Bunker Hill station, at an intersection a short walk to the north. Police said phone records subsequently showed Ambrose's phone in the vicinity of the nearby Bunker Hill Housing Development.
Frannie Ambrose, her sister, said earlier in the night they were dancing at the bar and got separated before her sister left. She never returned to her apartment that night.
"For some unknown reason she left without saying goodbye," said Heather Ambrose, Olivia's mother.
Ambrose is 5'2" with blue eyes and curly medium-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red corduroy dress under a long white and grey coat. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Boston Police at (617) 343-4248.
