ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man living in south St. Louis County is facing charges after admitting to a sexual relationship with a minor on a recorded phone call, police said.
The St. Louis County Police Department said David Dockens Jr., 39, began a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old when both Dockens and the victim lived in Louisiana. The victim told police she had moved to St. Louis County in 2018 and so did Dockens and the relationship continued while she was 15.
Police said Dockens lived with his girlfriend and her children in south St. Louis County.
Investigators found photos and videos of child pornography on Dockens electronic devices. Police said Dockens admitted to the sexual relationship to someone on a recorded phone interview.
"When we were going through some of the evidence that we seized, we found a lot of digital media containing basically child pornography," Sergeant John Conrardy, with the Child Abuse Unity, said. "We found that some of it had been, for lack of a better word, homemade."
On September 11, Dockens was charged with second-degree statutory rape and two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy. He is being held on a $2500,000 cash-only bond.
Police said possible other victims could be residing in the St. Louis region.
"The process of disclosure [for a child] is very complicated, so somebody might not know that this has taken place yet," Conrardy added.
If you have any information on anyone that may have been victimized by Dockens, call police at 314-615-5370.
