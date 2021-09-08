KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Kirkwood are searching for a missing 85-year-old woman.
Janet S. Bridge, 85, was last seen in at her home the 1300 block of N. Geyer Ave in Kirkwood Wednesday around noon.
She suffers with dementia and has not driven in years, authorities say. Her vehicle is a gray 2000 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Missouri plates RF5J2V.
She is described as 4'11" tall, 125 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She also has a pace maker.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Kirkwood Police Department at 314-822-5858.
