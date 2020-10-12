ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City Police are searching for a man in connection to an assualt that happened in late July.
On July 22, a 55-year-old man saw a large crowd in the middle of the 1300 block of South 9th Street and tried to disprese the crowd. The man, who was with a 46-year-old woman and 18-year-old woman, got into an argument with a man wearing all black.
During the exchange, the suspect punched the 55-year-old. Police said the two women were also punched in the face when they tried to intervene.
One of the women were seriously injured. The suspect and the crowd left before police arrived.
All victims were treated at the scene. Anyone with information can contact a detective at 314-444-2500. A summary of the incident is below.
