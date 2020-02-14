ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man accused of robbing a bank in south St. Louis City.
Police said the man entered the Us Bank on 5418 Hampton Ave. on Tuesday and gave an employee a note demanding money. The man then left the bank after taking money. It's unclear how much he got away with.
Police said the man changed his clothes after leaving the bank and left the area on a bicycle.
If you recognize the man, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.