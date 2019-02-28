ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Overland Police Department has asked the public for help finding an endangered missing person.
Edward Terry was last seen at his home at 9530 Ridge Ave. in Overland, Mo. on Sunday February 24.
Police say he sent out a Facebook message Monday at 8:00pm making suicidal statements and no one has had contact with him since.
Terry is 50-years-old, 6’2”, 205 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes with a tattoo on his left arm.
Police asked anyone with information related to the endangered missing person should immediately call 911 or call the Overland Police Department at (314) 428-1212.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.