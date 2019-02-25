ST. CHARLES Co. (KMOV.com) -- Police are asking for help in identifying suspects of a car theft in St. Charles County.
The two were caught on surveillance video stealing a 1996 Ford F-250 with a Missouri license plate of 2YC349. Both were last seen on video at the 4400 block of Highway 79 on February 9.
If anyone has any information, call Detective Anderson at 636-949-3000 x2523 or email him at manderson@sccmo.org.
Anonymous tips can be reported at 636-949-3002.
