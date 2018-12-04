ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are asking for help identifying a suspected burglar.
The St. Louis Police Department’s Third District Burglary Squad said the suspect burglarized a residence in the 3400 block of Illinois on Nov. 30.
Anyone who recognize the man is urged to call police at 314-444-2500.
